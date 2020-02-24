Luke Shaw hoping for England call-up at Euro 2020

Luke Shaw has made 21 appearances this season for Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw says he is dreaming of an England call-up for this summer's European Championships.

Shaw's last inclusion in an England squad came back in September 2018, with manager Gareth Southgate often preferring Leicester's Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle from Tottenham.

The United defender is refusing to become distracted by the prospect of a tournament with England as he focuses on helping his team achieve a top-four finish as well as progressing in the Europa League and FA Cup.

"Obviously the rest of the season is most importantly about Man United at the moment," said Shaw, who has eight England caps.

"We want to get into the top four and of course we're still in competitions, so there are still trophies to win.

"I'd be lying if I (said I) hadn't thought about it, but, you know, I've got to keep working hard, keep my head down and whatever happens happens.

"But, of course, it's everyone's dream to be involved in the Euros.

"I'm just going to keep my head down, keep working. At the end the day it's not down to me, it's of course down to Gareth and I'll respect whatever he decides."

Shaw has been used on the left of a back-three in recent big matches against Manchester City, Chelsea and Club Brugge, and to good effect, with United claiming two victories and a draw in those games.

But in Sunday's 3-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford, Shaw resumed normal service on the left of a conventional back four.

"I'm happy but the most important thing is obviously the win and three points," Shaw added.

"But I feel really good and the team felt really good today, especially second half, so we need to keep things going.

"We're working hard in training and we're all enjoying it, so we need to just keep going and keep closing the gap.

"I'm really enjoying it at the moment, and I'm happy to play anywhere the manager wants me to play.

"I'm really enjoying that sort of left of the three, but I'll play anywhere and the most important thing is to help the team and to enjoy football."