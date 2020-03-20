England doctor Rob Chakraverty resigns after Mo Farah controversy

Rob Chakraverty has stood down from his role as England doctor

Rob Chakraverty is resigning from his role as England senior men's team doctor.

With the FA for the last four years, Dr Chakraverty's position had come under intense scrutiny following revelations about his previous job at UK Athletics, when he was involved in a controversial procedure on four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah.

He carried out an infusion of the legal supplement L-Carnitine on Farah before the 2014 London Marathon, but failed to record the levels.

Dr Chakraverty was involved in a controversial procedure on Mo Farah during his time at UK Athletics

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA can confirm Dr Rob Chakraverty is to stand down from his role with the England senior men's team.

"We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Rob, not just for his part in the team's progress since 2016 but also in sharing his expertise across the wider medical department. We wish him every success for the future.

"A decision regarding his replacement will be made ahead of the next England camp, whenever scheduled."

Dr Chakraverty said it had been a privilege to work in the role since 2016 - a period that included England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

"The team and players have been wonderful to work with and the memories of what we achieved together at the World Cup two years ago will stay with me forever," he said.

"The time is now right to step away from this role and seek new challenges enabling my successor to establish themselves into the team before the next tournament.

"I would like to thank my colleagues and the players for their support and wish them every success in achieving their goals in the tournaments to come."