England Women name Katie Zelem and Rinsola Babajide among seven new call-ups

Manchester United's Katie Zelem is one of seven players to earn their first senior England call-up

Katie Zelem, Niamh Charles and Rinsola Babajide are among seven new call-ups to the England Women's set-up for a September training camp at St George's Park.

The week-long camp, starting next Tuesday, is seen as a marker for the start of long-term preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After calling up a number of uncapped players for the SheBelieves Cup earlier this year, head coach Phil Neville has for the first time included defenders Lotte Wubben-Moy, Millie Turner and Esme Morgan, midfielders Niamh Charles, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, and forward Rinsola Babajide.

Liverpool's Rinsola Babajide has also been included for the first time

Due to quarantine restrictions in place for travel from certain countries, a small number of senior players who ply their trade at foreign clubs have not been included in September's 30-strong squad for the training camp.

"This is a critical moment in our development of England Women," Neville said.

"Every camp from now on is aimed at building a team capable of competing for the highest honours in world football, including the prestigious home EURO in 2022 and, ultimately, the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

"It is important that we offer as many opportunities as possible for some of the country's best young talent to stake their claim for a place in the senior England squad for this exciting three-year period.

"All the youngsters who have been given their opportunity today are extremely deserving of their senior call-ups, having performed strongly at club level and through England's development teams.

Phil Neville wants to give young English talent a chance to prove themselves

"Now is their opportunity to prove themselves at senior international level and I am excited to see the blend of youthful ambition and senior experience.

"Introducing greater competition for places and providing opportunities for young players to develop is absolutely key to taking England Women to the next level as we begin the long build towards the home EURO and FIFA Women's World Cup."

England Training Camp in full:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Grace Fisk, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Abbie McManus, Esme Morgan, Demi Stokes, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Niamh Charles, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide, Rachel Daly, Bethany England, Chloe Kelly, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Ellen White