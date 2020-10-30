Nobby Stiles: England World Cup-winner dies aged 78 after long illness

Nobby Stiles won 28 England caps and played every minute of victorious 1966 World Cup campaign; Stiles also part of Manchester United side which became first English club to win European Cup in 1968; He won league titles with the Man Utd in 1965 and 1967

England World Cup-winner Nobby Stiles has died aged 78 after a long illness, his family has announced.

Stiles was also part of the Manchester United side which became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968, when they beat Benfica in the final at Wembley.

A statement issued by the Stiles family read: "The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness.

"The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time."

Stiles was credited with playing a key role in neutralising the threat of Portuguese star Eusebio in the 1966 World Cup semi-final.

In total he won 28 caps, the lowest number of any of the World Cup-winning side.

Image: Nobby Stiles played every minute of England's victorious campaign at the 1966 World Cup

Stiles was born in Collyhurst, Manchester, in May 1942, during an air raid.

He agreed apprentice terms with United in 1959, at a time when the club was still recovering from the Munich air disaster a year earlier in which eight players were killed.

He won league titles with the Red Devils in 1965 and 1967, before the continental success the following year.

Former England midfielder Peter Reid was one of the first to pay tribute to Stiles on social media.

"Nobby Stiles RIP," he tweeted, alongside a heart emoji.

Stiles left United in 1971, going on to play for Middlesbrough and Preston.

He later managed Preston between 1977 and 1981, before coaching Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps and then West Brom between 1985 and 1986.

He returned to United as a youth team coach under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1989 for a four-year stint.

