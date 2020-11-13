England Women vs Norway cancelled over Covid considerations

England Women's home match against Norway, due to be played on Tuesday December 1 in Sheffield, has been cancelled because of coronavirus considerations.

The Norwegian Football Federation has confirmed its squad cannot travel due to coronavirus considerations and instead the Lionesses will hold a training camp.

England Women have not played a competitive match since their 1-0 loss to Spain at invitational tournament the She Believes Cup back in March.

Their match against Germany, which was due to be last month, was also cancelled as a precautionary measure after a member of the England backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

England head coach Phil Neville said: "While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway's decision not to travel. These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider.

"We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future."