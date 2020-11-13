England Women vs Norway cancelled over Covid considerations

Norway squad unable to travel due to coronavirus considerations; England squad will hold training camp in place of match; Lionesses have not played since SheBelieves Cup in March; Phil Neville: "Health and safety for all is the most important thing."

Friday 13 November 2020 15:12, UK

Image: Phil Neville's England side have not played since the SheBelieves Cup in March

England Women's home match against Norway, due to be played on Tuesday December 1 in Sheffield, has been cancelled because of coronavirus considerations.

The Norwegian Football Federation has confirmed its squad cannot travel due to coronavirus considerations and instead the Lionesses will hold a training camp.

England Women have not played a competitive match since their 1-0 loss to Spain at invitational tournament the She Believes Cup back in March.

Their match against Germany, which was due to be last month, was also cancelled as a precautionary measure after a member of the England backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19.

England head coach Phil Neville said: "While I am disappointed for our fans and players, I fully respect Norway's decision not to travel. These are still challenging times where health and safety for all is the most important thing to consider.

"We will still look to get the squad together for the final time this year, and continue the work we have been doing in integrating younger players and building for the future."

