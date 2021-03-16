Jordan Pickford out of England World Cup qualifiers this month with injury

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is out of this month's trio of World Cup qualifiers with a muscle injury.

Everton have confirmed that Pickford sustained an "injury to his oblique abdominal muscle" during Saturday's home defeat to Burnley in the Premier League, ruling him out of England's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

This update from Everton confirms Pickford will not be available for selection on Saturday when the Toffees take on Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Image: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss games against San Marino, Albania and Poland

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering a first senior call-up for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, now that Pickford has been ruled out with injury.

Southgate is thought to be a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who has represented England at youth level and impressed with Albion in the Premier League this season.

Image: Sam Johnstone could be in line to receive his first England call-up

Johnstone was a regular part of Southgate's U21s squad, but was understudy to Jack Butland and never made his U21s debut. He has not played international football since 2013.

In Pickford's absence, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson will battle it out for England's starting position.

Southgate and Aidy Boothroyd have decided to keep Aaron Ramsdale with the U21s, as they begin their challenge for the Euros, potentially leaving a spot for Johnstone in this month's squad.

Dortmund forward Jordan Sancho is also set to be unavailable for this month's World Cup qualifiers as he is likely to be out injured until April.

Image: Jadon Sancho is set to be unavailable for this month's World Cup qualifiers

Southgate's forward options are likely to be further hampered with both Southampton's Danny Ings and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham almost certainly ruled out with injuries.

Bellingham expected to be available for England this month

England are confident Jude Bellingham will be available for this month's World Cup qualifiers - despite travel restriction requirements on players returning to Germany from the UK.

Bellingham was the headline omission from Aidy Boothroyd's U21 Euro Championship squad on Monday.

Image: Jude Bellingham made his England debut in November

Boothroyd told Sky Sports News there were ''no problems'' with Bellingham and that he expects the 17-year old - and Reece James - to be named in Gareth Southgate's senior squad on Thursday.

Discussion has centred on Bellingham's eligibility due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel rules. German-based players would face a quarantine period on arrival back from the UK, unless they receive special dispensation to bypass coronavirus protocols.

It would require Borussia Dortmund to have an exemption in place for current health rules in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the club is based. As it stands, there is confidence that Bellingham will be eligible - if picked - without having to quarantine on his return.