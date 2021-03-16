Jordan Pickford to miss England World Cup qualifiers with injury this month

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss this month's trio of World Cup qualifiers with a muscle injury.

Pickford came off before half-time during Everton's home defeat to Burnley on Saturday and the Merseyside club have now confirmed that the 27-year-old has sustained an "injury to his oblique abdominal muscle".

Everton say that it rules the goalkeeper out of England's fixtures against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Pickford will remain at Everton's Finch Farm training facility under the care of the Premier League club's medical team during the international break.

This update from Everton confirms Pickford will not be available for selection on Saturday when the Toffees take on Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

A club statement read: "Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss England's trio of World Cup qualifying fixtures this month after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle.

"Pickford, 27, was forced off on 43 minutes during Saturday's Premier League meeting with Burnley and underwent a scan on Monday.

"He is ruled out of England's games against San Marino, Albania and Poland, as manager Gareth Southgate's team begin their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

"Pickford, who has made 154 Everton appearances since joining from Sunderland in July 2017, will remain under the care of the club's medical staff at USM Finch Farm during the forthcoming international break."

Image: Jadon Sancho is set to be unavailable for this month's World Cup qualifiers

Dortmund forward Jordan Sancho is also set to be unavailable for this month's World Cup qualifies as he is likely to be out injured until April.

Southgate's forward options are likely to be further hampered with both Southampton's Danny Ings and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham almost certainly ruled out with injuries.

Bellingham expected to be available for England this month

England are confident Jude Bellingham will be available for this month's World Cup qualifiers - despite travel restriction requirements on players returning to Germany from the UK.

Bellingham was the headline omission from Aidy Boothroyd's U21 Euro Championship squad on Monday.

Image: Jude Bellingham made his England debut in November

Boothroyd told Sky Sports News there were ''no problems'' with Bellingham and that he expects the 17-year old - and Reece James - to be named in Gareth Southgate's senior squad on Thursday.

Discussion has centred on Bellingham's eligibility due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel rules. German-based players would face a quarantine period on arrival back from the UK, unless they receive special dispensation to bypass coronavirus protocols.

It would require Borussia Dortmund to have an exemption in place for current health rules in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the club is based. As it stands, there is confidence that Bellingham will be eligible - if picked - without having to quarantine on his return.