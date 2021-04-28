European Championships: FA must wait till June to find out if 45,000 fans will be allowed at Wembley for latter stages

The Football Association and British fans must wait until June to find out whether an increased 45,000 capacity can attend the European Championship semi-finals and final at Wembley.

UEFA and the FA have agreed to allow more time to analyse the results of the stadium's recent test events, including the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, in which 8,000 spectators were allowed to attend as coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

A deadline of Wednesday April 28 had been set for a decision on increased capacity but that has been extended until just days before the tournament starts and weeks before the matches themselves are scheduled.

The FA has already informed UEFA that it expects Wembley to be a quarter full with 22,500 spectators for each of England's group games, the first of which is on June 13th against Croatia, and the last-16 tie recently moved to from Dublin.

But the governing body remains hopeful there will be many more in order to reach half-capacity, 45,000, for the semi-finals and final.

Image: There were 4,000 supporters inside Wembley for Leicester and Southampton's FA Cup semi-final, while 8,000 attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Spurs

An independent research programme is currently analysing the results of the two pilot events that saw fans inside Wembley, which also included 4,000 people watching Leicester's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton.

While the overriding feeling is that both events were completed smoothly, the analysis is looking at issues including whether the flow of spectators around the stadium and concourses worked effectively with social distancing measures, whether police and stewarding numbers were effective and how the traffic situation evolved around the stadium, especially on public transport.

Once the research is complete, the independent research programme will report directly to the Department for Culture Media and Sport, who will then discuss what is possible in terms of spectator numbers with the FA, which in turn will advise UEFA on how many fans can attend the final three games of the rescheduled Euro 2020.

However, just as important will be the Government's assessment of the national coronavirus pandemic picture in June, and how the roadmap out of lockdown is progressing. The ultimate decision on spectator numbers will fall to the Government and the easing of lockdown measures is set to be revised again ahead of May 17.