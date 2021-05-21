Nicky Butt, Paul Tisdale and Lee Carsley: FA make shortlist for England U21 head coach role

Aidy Boothroyd left the role last month after England were knocked out of the group stages of the European Championships; The FA is speaking to a number of candidates for the England U21 head coach job, with Nicky Butt, Paul Tisdale and Lee Carsley all in the frame to take over

Friday 21 May 2021 16:34, UK

Nicky Butt, Manchester United
Image: Nicky Butt left his role as Manchester United's head of first-team development in March

Nicky Butt, Paul Tisdale and Lee Carsley are among those on the shortlist to become the next England U21 head coach.

Aidy Boothroyd left the role last month after England were knocked out of the group stages of the European Championships.

The FA is speaking to a number of candidates for the England U21 head coach job, with Butt, Tisdale and Carsley all in the frame to take over.

Lee Carsle is being considered to take over from Aidy Boothroyd
Image: Lee Carsley is being considered to take over from Aidy Boothroyd

Butt left his role as Manchester United's head of first-team development in March, with the club saying he was ready to seek new challenges elsewhere.

Former Bristol Rovers manager Paul Tisdale, who was sacked in February, spent the second half of the season in an advisory role at Colchester United, helping the League Two side avoid relegation.

Trending

Bristol Rovers v Charlton Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Memorial Stadium Bristol Rovers manager Paul Tisdale during a media interview, after the Sky Bet League One match at The Memorial Stadium, Bristol.
Image: Paul Tisdale is available after spending the second half of the season in an advisory role at Colchester United

Ex-Everton midfielder Carsley is currently in charge of England's U20 side, having previously coached Birmingham's U23s and Manchester City's U18s.

Also See:

England's U21 side will next play against Kosovo in September.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for one last time in Sunday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 4pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports