Phil Foden: England forward misses training as a 'precaution' ahead of Euro 2020 final with Italy

Phil Foden was not present at England's open training session on Saturday with the forward sitting out as "a precaution" due to a "minor knock".

The other 25 players in Gareth Southgate's squad trained as normal at St George's Park ahead of Sunday night's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

The whole squad of 26 have passed UEFA-mandated PCR coronavirus tests ahead of the game.

Foden, 21, has featured in three Euro 2020 matches so far and came on as a substitute in extra-time in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark, replacing Mason Mount.

The Manchester City academy product, who has represented his country from U16 level and won the U17 World Cup four years ago, made his debut for the senior national side last September against Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

Image: Phil Foden did not attend England training on Saturday because of a 'minor knock'

He excelled last season, scoring 16 times and making 10 assists in 50 games in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, as City won the Premier League, the EFL Cup and reached the Champions League final.

Foden's form saw him selected by Southgate for the Euro 2020 finals and the playmaker performed well in England's 1-0 opening win over Croatia.

After picking up a yellow card in that game, Foden featured against Scotland but was then rested by Gareth Southgate for the Czech Republic clash and was an unused substitute for the knockout stage victories over Germany and Ukraine.

England take on Roberto Mancini's Italy at Wembley in the final on Sunday where approximately 60,000 supporters will be watching on at the national stadium.

Foden: England will play the game, not the occasion

Looking ahead to Sunday's showpiece, Foden has warned his team-mates not to become overawed by the atmosphere and hype surrounding England's first major tournament final appearance since 1966.

"There are going to be so many emotions for the final with all the fans there," Foden said on the England official podcast.

"But as players we have just got to stay focused and treat it like it was the first game of the tournament.

"We don't need to change anything as we've been brilliant in every game and (hopefully) we can get over the line.

"To reach the final in our home stadium with the fans behind us is just an unbelievable feeling.



"And to be the first England team to reach the European Championship final just shows how special the squad is and how much work we have put in.

"It's been difficult without seeing our families as much as normal, but we are just so delighted to have reached the final and I think it's what we deserve.

"We know we've got a very tough final ahead of us, but we are all excited."