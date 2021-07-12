Met Police make 45 arrests as part of policing operation for Euro 2020 final; "small group" of ticketless fans breached security and gained access to Wembley before kick-off; England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout defeat

Euro 2020: Fans break through barriers before Italy vs England final at Wembley

The Metropolitan Police have made 45 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

Earlier, a Wembley spokesperson confirmed a "small group" of ticketless fans breached security and gained access into the stadium before the 8pm kick-off on Sunday.

Footage also emerged in the hours before England's penalty shootout defeat to Italy of disorder in Leicester Square.

In a statement released after the match, Met Police said: "We have made 45 arrests while policing today's Euro 2020 final.

"A number of officers remain on duty, helping fans leaving Wembley or central London. We are there to look out for your safety."

England were playing in a men's major tournament final for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

The Football Association condemned the "entirely unacceptable" actions of those who forced their way into the stadium.

A FA spokesperson said in a statement: "These people are an embarrassment to the England team and to all of the true fans who wanted to enjoy one of the most important matches in our history.

"We will work with the relevant authorities to take action against anyone who is identified to have illegally forced their way into the stadium."

Wembley officials had earlier denied fans had gained access to the ground without tickets.

Huge crowds of people earlier gathered outside Wembley and across London throughout the day, prompting police to urge anyone without tickets not to travel to the stadium.