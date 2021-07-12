FA condemns racist abuse Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho suffered after Euro 2020 final

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who all missed penalties as England endured penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final, suffer racist abuse after the match on social media; the FA moves to strongly condemn the 'disgusting behaviour'

The Football Association condemned racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players following the Euro 2020 loss to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties.

The trio's social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the "disgusting behaviour".

A spokesperson said: "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

Football can be so cruel.



But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery...



We’ll always be proud of you. And we can’t wait to have you back with us, @BukayoSaka87 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a6fVTb0y1j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2021

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore the government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse."

We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.



This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 12, 2021

The Metropolitan Police also condemned the "unacceptable" abuse, adding it will be investigating the "offensive and racist" social media posts.

The force said in a statement on Twitter: "We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

The official Twitter account for the England men's and women's national teams offered support to the victimised players.

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.



We stand with our players ❤️ https://t.co/1Ce48XRHEl — England (@England) July 12, 2021

It said in a statement: "We're disgusted that some of our squad - who have given everything for the shirt this summer - have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game.

"We stand with our players."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to do more to hold to account those responsible for sending online abuse.

He wrote on Twitter: "There is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else. Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable - and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate."

Hate won't win

0:39 Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate.

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.