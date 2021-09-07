England Women's squad: New Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman without Lucy Bronze due to injury

Lucy Bronze has been left out of Sarina Wiegman's first England Women's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers due to injury.

Bronze is joined on the injury list by Manchester City team-mates Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck, who are also unavailable to be selected in this squad.

Uncapped duo Esme Morgan of City and Katie Zelem of Manchester Untied have been included by Wiegman.

Image: Lucy Bronze (right) is not available due to injury

Meanwhile, the new England Women head coach also recalled United goalkeeper Mary Earps and Chelsea defender Jess Carter.

Wiegman's first match as England's new head coach is against North Macedonia at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium on September 17.

The Lionesses then travel to Luxembourg for their second qualifier on Tuesday, September 21.

Wiegman was confirmed as Phil Neville's replacement last year, but did not leave her role with the Netherlands until Tokyo 2020 finished.

England Women's squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

