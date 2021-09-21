Euro 2020 final: Man charged by Kent Police over alleged racist post after England loss to Italy

A man has been charged by Kent Police after allegedly posting an offensive video involving racist abuse on social media after the Euro 2020 final.

Bradford Pretty, 49, of Guildhall Street, Folkestone, has been charged with sending a message via the internet that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Mr Pretty was arrested on July 13, two days after the tournament final held at Wembley Stadium which England lost to Italy in a penalty shootout, but was later released pending further investigation.

Kent Police said the video appeared online after the game, and the force subsequently received a referral from the national UK Football Policing Unit after the clip was linked to an address in the county.

Mark Tavender, CPS senior Crown prosecutor, said: "We made the decision to charge Pretty, after reviewing a file of evidence from Kent Police relating to allegations of racist online abuse after the Euros 2020 final."

Mr Pretty will appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court on October 6.