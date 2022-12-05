Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France.

England vs Senegal review: Bellingham's brilliance, mad hotel celebrations - and is 4-3-3 going all the way?

On the latest episode of the Sky Sports World Cup podcast, host Ron Walker is joined by Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett to run the rule over England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16 on Sunday night.

On the agenda are the big celebrations which marked the Three Lions' return to base camp, and why Gareth Southgate might not have enjoyed them too much, Jude Bellingham's sensational form and whether England might just stick with a 4-3-3 against world champions France on Saturday - plus much more.

