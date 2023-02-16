Ebony Salmon: England striker says moving to USA was a risk that paid off

Ebony Salmon insists her place in the England squad proves her move to the United States was well worth the risk.

The 22-year old had a breakout 2022, scoring nine goals in 12 games after moving to Houston Dash and has been named on the squad list for the last three England call-ups.

"Any move is somewhat a risk but it was worth it," Salmon told Sky Sports from her home in Texas before setting off for the Arnold Clark Cup.

"Since the move I've been in the best form I've ever been in, it's got me consistent England call-ups and I'm in a better position because of it."

Salmon left Bristol City to join Racing Louisville in 2021, much to the disappointment of a number of WSL clubs keen to sign one of England's brightest young talents.

After starting brightly in Kentucky, Salmon lost her place in the starting side and was eventually traded to Houston Dash, where her form has seen her become one of the most ruthless strikers in NWSL.

"It was a risk to move. I didn't know a lot about the league, I didn't know a lot about the club [Racing Louisville] I was moving to but at the time it made the most sense.

"It was definitely a risk but it's definitely paid off."

England's No 9 shirt is up for grabs after Ellen White's retirement, with Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly starting England's last two matches.

Salmon admits the battle to make the World Cup squad is fierce, which is evident after Sarina Wiegman opted to leave out the in-form Bethany England for her Arnold Clark Cup squad.

"There's always competition, there's always a few names that will change. There is opportunity for competition as we all want to make the World Cup. It's good for England to have that.

"This is the longest period I've been in England camps but I never want to get too settled. Anything can happen so I just need to put myself in the best position to get called up each time."

The build-up to the World Cup has been marred by reports Saudi Arabia's tourism authority may sponsor the tournament.

USA striker Alex Morgan has called the development "bizarre", pointing to the country's rights record. Salmon admits they have to believe the sport's authorities will act appropriately.

"Inevitably, it's something that's thought about but for us players it's out of our control," Salmon admits.

"You don't want to spend too much of your time thinking about it and stressing about it even though it's a big issue that affects many people.

"We have to focus on the football side of it and trust the people focusing on the other side of it."

Salmon insists she's found a new home in Houston, although jokes she'll never develop a southern drawl or start wearing a Stetson.

Her primary focus as an honorary Texan is to build on her club's first ever playoff appearance and bring home the club's first NWSL title.

"Last year we put ourselves in a good position and we showed people what we're capable of.

"We've made it clear the kind of team we want to be, we want to go all the way, we want to win championships."

Not only will scoring goals and winning trophies please the people of Houston, it could also guarantee Salmon a place on the plane to Australia for this summer's World Cup.