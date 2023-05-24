England squad: Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk called up by Gareth Southgate but Raheem Sterling and Ben White left out

Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk have been called up to the England squad for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, but there is no place for Raheem Sterling or Ben White.

Dunk, who has only been capped once by his country, comes back into the international fold for the first time since 2018, while the uncapped Eze will be hoping for a first outing in international colours in June.

Chelsea winger Sterling is left out alongside fellow Blues players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, while Arsenal's White is not included in the 25-player squad despite reports that Southgate reached out to the defender, who left the World Cup in Qatar early due to personal reasons.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Soutgate says he hasn't spoken to White regarding his omission from his current squad and believes the defender is behind Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker in the pecking order at present.

England's June squad Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)

He said: "I spoke to Ben before the camp in March, but at the moment we have Trippier and Walker in that area of the pitch. He's had a very good season, as have the whole Arsenal team, but he's not ahead of those guys at the moment."

Speaking on Sterling's case, Southgate told a press conference: "I spoke with him a week or so ago, he's not happy physically with his condition. He's been carrying a hamstring problem.

"He really wasn't in consideration so we didn't get to the point of whether he should be in or out. He doesn't think he's operating at the level he needs."

Ebere Eze has scored six league goals since the beginning of April

Elsewhere in Southgate's squad, there are returns for Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed out on the March qualifiers due to injury and form issues respectively. Tyrone Mings comes back into the fold after impressing for Aston Villa, while Callum Wilson is included having been in red-hot form for Newcastle.

Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope has a hand injury, so Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone is called up.

Eze back after Euros injury nightmare

As Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze receives his first England call-up, take a look at all of his Premier League goals this season.

Eze gets his first call-up since an unfortunate knee injury wrecked his chances of making the England squad ahead of the last European Championships in 2021.

The Crystal Palace midfielder, who has six league goals and one assist since the beginning of April for the Eagles, was called up to Southgate's provisional squad two years ago but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Palace training on the same day.

"We've liked him for a long time, he was unfortunate before the Euros," said Southgate. "We were going to call him in for a prep camp and he got an unfortunate injury.

Gareth Southgate explains why he has called up Eberechi Eze and Lewis Dunk to his latest England squad and why Raheem Sterling has been left out.

"He has finished the season really strongly. He can play in a couple of positions across the attacking line. Everyone I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person."

Southgate critical of Toney ban | 'He can make Euro 2024 squad'

Gareth Southgate gives his thoughts on Ivan Toney's ban from football, as well as admitting the Brentford striker still has every chance of making his squad for Euro 2024.

Southgate confirmed he has spoken to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who was banned from football and all football-related activity for eight months earlier this month for admitting to 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

The England manager was, however critical of how the situation has been handled and says Toney's chances of making the Euro 2024 squad, which comes five months after his ban ends, are not damaged.

"I have spoken with him. I don't know if that's allowed by the way, but if it isn't they can ban me and not add to his," Southgate said of Toney.

"The ban is the ban. He's recognised and accepted the punishment. What bothers me is we've got to look after people.

"He's injured at the moment, what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him some structure over the next few months so he can develop himself or be a better person at the end of it?

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months

"I don't like the idea we leave somebody, they're not allowed to be part of the football community. I don't think that's how we should work, how the best rehabilitation programmes work.

"We picked him because we felt until there was a charge he should be allowed to play. When he comes back, if he plays well, we'll pick him. We're here to support him."

Asked if Toney still has a chance of playing at Euro 2024, Southgate added: "Without a doubt.

"It's not ideal because he's going to miss a large chunk of the season and you don't know after that sort of period out, how physically he's going to adapt and how he's going to play.

"It's possible for him, there would still be time. He's really impressed us with how he's played."

Southgate on Vinicius Jr: It's a disgusting situation

England manager Gareth Southgate gives his thoughts on the situation surrounding Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr after he was subjected to racist abuse.

The England manager ended his press conference by talking about racism in the game after Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr was once again targeted by some fans, this time in Valencia last Sunday.

"We could debate about walking off or not, it's a disgusting situation," he said. "It's so bad that actually it looks like it is going to force change. I am hoping there will be something positive to come from it.

Image: vinicius junior

"It has taken a central story not just in Spain but across Europe and around the world. That can only help to affect change. If anybody suggests to me we don't have a problem in society with racism then there's another example of what we're dealing with. More examples of people burying their heads in the sand, frankly.

"He's dealt with it brilliantly. He's got the support of the football community. I know some of our players have publicly mentioned that. We've been in a similar situation to how he's found himself and Carlo Ancelotti also dealt with it really well.

"It looks as though action has been taken overnight to deal with certain things. Hopefully, it's a story that doesn't just disappear in 24, 48 hours without there being some significant change."

Two days on from Real Madrid's visit to the Mestalla, Vinicius Jr has released a new statement on his experiences of LaLiga.

England's June squad in full

Raheem Sterling has lacked fitness and form at Chelsea this season

Door not shut on Toney

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"They were extraordinary comments from the England manager. Bear in mind that Ivan Toney isn't in this squad and was never going to be as he serves this eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules.

"You could interpret it as the England manager being critical of his own employers, the FA. It's not quite as clear-cut as that because the punishment has been levelled by an independent commission.

"But it was very much the FA's disciplinary authorities who brought the charges against Toney. It's pretty clear that Gareth Southgate thinks it's very harsh the fact that Toney is not allowed to be part of the football community.

"Our interpretation of that having spoken to a few people on the subject is that Toney isn't allowed at the training ground, he's not allowed at Brentford's ground and he can't mix with his team-mates.

"I think it's a huge boost for him that Southgate has said he is in his thoughts when he is available in the New Year - and could still make the Euros as well."

Sterling left out - a surprise?

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett explains why Raheem Sterling's omission from Gareth Southgate's latest England squad is still a surprise despite the Chelsea forward's struggles this season.

"Yes - I still think it is a surprise. It was mooted by some of the national newspapers this morning that it might happen, but Southgate had made it clear to all of his squad that he expects his big names to turn up for this international break - even though, with no disrespect to the opposition, it's Malta away and North Macedonia at home.

"Southgate has spoken about having all his big players together as there are only four more international breaks after this one before next summer's Euros.

"To leave out Sterling is therefore a key decision. Southgate says it was out of his hands as he has had a hamstring problem and isn't fully fit."

England to get closer look at exciting Eze

"Southgate has said that he was very close to selecting Ebere Eze previously for England but injury ruled that out. It's a brilliant moment for Eze, and bear in mind he is eligible to play for Nigeria as well.

"He says he's in the form of his life and it's hard to disagree with that. He has six goals and an assist in his last eight matches for Crystal Palace. He's had a real rejuvenation under Roy Hodgson since he's come back to the club.

"Where's he going to play? It's a compliment to Eze as he may not play ahead of Phil Foden or James Maddison as an attacking midfielder, a pool of players that England are already very strong in. Southgate was glowing in his praise of the player."

Blow for Pope and White

"Ben White wasn't in the last England squad either so it's a blow for the Arsenal defender today, and you remember he left the World Cup squad after the group stages due to personal reasons.

"You'd have to say it's a long way back for White to get back into the squad right now. Lewis Dunk is back in - four years since he last played for England.

"Tyrone Mings is back in from the international wilderness and Sam Johnstone - remember him? - he's back in the goalkeeping fold after Nick Pope's hand injury requires surgery."