Australia 1-3 England: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses make history as Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo shine

England Women have made history by reaching their first ever World Cup final - so how did they do it? And who shone in the process?

England are history makers

Image: England have made back-to-back major tournaments finals under Sarina Wiegman

England have already made history, and are now on the verge of solidifying their reputation as one of the most fearsome women's teams on the international scene. It took less than 12 months for Sarina Wiegman to cultivate a winning formula. But a European conquest was just the start of a beautiful journey - one that had world domination in mind.

The World Cup was always a more realistic target when Wiegman was appointed to the head coach role, given the short turnaround between her initiation and the Euros. Such is the Dutchwoman's precise, detail-orientated approach, she's fast-tracked England's evolution beyond anyone's wildest dreams. England are a team of believers, finally.

And their cohesion is far greater than Spain's - who have been troubled by rifts and feuds in lead up to this tournament. England's trophy to lose? Well, Wiegman has stumbled at the finish post once (with the Netherlands in 2019) - and she never makes the same mistake twice.

Image: Alessia Russo killed the game with a clinical strike in the 86th minute

Hemp harassed Australia

Image: Lauren Hemp scored England's second before assisting their third

Lauren Hemp is not shy of meeting her critics head on. The reason she receives criticism, on occasion, is her potential is so vast it's difficult to fulfil. Against Australia she made Ellie Carpenter's life a misery. She ran herself into the ground, just as she did against Colombia, before pouncing on an innocuous half-chance to send England on their way to glory.

She's thrived as an opportunistic 'fox in the box' style forward at this tournament - different from the wide role she plays for Manchester City - forcing mistakes, and profiteering from the fallout.

Then there's the disguised pass to feed Alessia Russo in the 86th minute of an absorbing, and equally draining semi-final. Fatigue had set in. Legs were tiring. Not Hemp's - she powered downfield, sucking all yellow shirts towards her surging run, before playing an outrageously good no-look pass into Russo's path.

Image: Lauren Hemp was England's most effective threat in forward areas

Australia's night was over from that moment.

The cutting edge, craft and guile was just too overwhelming. Hemp was at the heart of it all, and shone on a stage she was born to thrive on.

Greenwood a cut above

Image: Alex Greenwood played a commanding role in England's back five

No England player completed more passes (47), made more line-breaking passes (9), created more chances (3), or had a better passing accuracy (94 per cent) in the first half against Australia than Alex Greenwood.

When England were under the cosh, Greenwood intervened, throwing her head, leg or whatever body part was necessary in the way of Australia's attempts on goal. Greenwood has the calmness and composure of an experienced defender, mixed with the ball-playing ability of a cultured midfielder, and it's served the Lionesses fantastically well in the absence of injured Leah Williamson.

The biggest compliment to be paid to Greenwood's influence is that, in truth, England have barely missed Williamson. Perhaps her absence in the dressing room and leadership team have been felt by team-mates, but on the pitch Wiegman's backline has looked steadier than ever.

Sam Kerr did, predictably, breach England defences but it was a moment of solo magic - something few strikers in world football are capable of producing. The Lionesses success at this tournament has been built on solid foundations and Greenwood must get special praise for her injection of professionalism and maturity, playing conductor of England's impressive orchestra.

Stop Russo if you can

"This is what it's all about, a World Cup final, I'm buzzing," Russo beamed after ensuring England will play for the chance to lift the coveted golden trophy in Sunday's final.

The devil in disguise. Just when you think you're safe, that Russo has taken up an unthreatening position a bit deeper or out wide, she springs to life. It's that unpredictability that has stunned opponents during this tournament.

When Wiegman spoke of "ruthlessness" post-match, she was referring to Russo. The young striker wasn't named, that isn't the Dutchwoman's style, but the need for England to be clinical in games of few chances has been evident, and Russo has delivered on such promise precisely when her side needed it most.

Scruff of the neck type of stuff, Russo has mastered the moment. Her timing is impeccable - the story was similar at last summer's Euros, and 12 months on, the narrative hasn't changed. Three goals and counting - with the most important 90 minutes of her burgeoning career to come.

Watch out Spain, Russo is on the rampage.

England will play Spain in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday in Sydney with kick-off at 11.30am. Australia will face Sweden in the third-place play-off in Brisbane on Saturday with kick-off at 9am.