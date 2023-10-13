England play Australia at Wembley on Friday; both teams will wear black armbands with a period of silence before kick-off; The Board of Deputies of British Jews has criticised the FA for its "weak response" after it announced the arch would not be lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag

FA branded 'spineless' for refusing to light up Wembley Stadium arch in Israel's colours

The iconic Wembley arch will not be lit in the blue and white of the Israeli flag

The Football Association has been branded "spineless" and condemned for its "weak response" to the Hamas attack in Israel after announcing the Wembley Stadium arch will not be illuminated in blue and white to represent the Israeli flag.

England and Australia players will wear black armbands during their friendly match on Friday night, with a moment of silence also observed before kick-off.

In a statement, the FA said it will "remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine".

"Our thoughts are with them, and their families and friends in England and Australia and with all the communities who are affected by this ongoing conflict.

"We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

However, the decision has been questioned by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the largest and second oldest Jewish communal organisation in the UK.

In a statement, the organisation, also known as the Board of Deputies, made reference to the Bataclan massacre, when 90 people were murdered at a nightclub during the Paris attacks in November 2015.

In response, the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, was played at every Premier League stadium the following weekend.

The Jewish organisation said on Thursday: "When hundreds of innocent Israelis were murdered, raped and kidnapped in a coordinated terrorist campaign, unequalled since 9/11, the FA's response is 'to remember the victims of the conflicts in Israel and Palestine' and the Wembley arches will not be illuminated in blue and white.

"This weak response brings no credit to the FA."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The Chelsea Jewish Supporters' Group described the response as "spineless" in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she was "extremely disappointed" by the decision and added she had "made my views clear to the FA".

"It is especially disappointing in light of the FA's bold stance on other terrorist attacks in the recent past," she wrote on X.

"Words and actions matter. The government is clear: we stand with Israel."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The FA said it will only allow flags and kits of competing nations inside Wembley during England's game against Australia on Friday, and the Three Lions' European Qualifier against Italy on Tuesday.

It will also promote a Red Cross emergency appeal to support people affected by the humanitarian crisis in the region in the stadium.

Over the years, the Wembley arch has been illuminated in the colours of the flags of countries, including France, Turkey and Ukraine, within days of attacks.

There are clear sensitivities - with some wanting Palestinian deaths acknowledged.

Image: The Wembley arch was lit up in the colours of the French flag in 2015 following terrorist attacks in Paris

The president of the FA - Prince William - has commented on the situation in a joint statement with his wife through a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

"As Israel exercises its right to self-defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will be continued to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come," it said.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay had earlier joined calls for the Wembley arch to be lit up in blue and white on Friday, telling Sky News "we should make clear our strong support for Israel".

"We stand with Israel, and I think we've seen that with parliament, we've seen it with Number 10," he said. "I think it would be fitting to show that with Wembley as well."

Asked what sympathy he has with the people of Gaza, he said the UK "does have sympathy" and contributes "about 10%" of the aid distributed in the region through the United Nations.

"It's why the foreign secretary was in Israel yesterday talking to counterparts about the importance of minimising civilian casualties," he added.

Latest figures from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) show at least 1,300 Israelis have died and more than 2,700 injured since Hamas's surprise attack on Saturday.

The Gaza Health Ministry, meanwhile, reports at least 1,354 Palestinians have died and 6,049 injured in Israeli strikes.

Southgate on FA stance to Israel-Palestine conflict

England boss Gareth Southgate has backed the FA's stance, saying at his press conference ahead of the Three Lions' clash with Australia on Friday: "Firstly, it's incredibly harrowing pictures. My thoughts and feelings are with everyone who has suffered, lost relatives and friends in these attacks.

"It's incredibly disturbing to see. On a broader scale, in my lifetime, it's one of the most complex situations in the world and everyone is grappling with how best to deal with that.

"I don't know how to walk in the shoes of those on either side of that conflict. The FA have tried to deal with it, I've not been involved in those discussions. They've decided to take the stance they have, and I'm happy to go along with that."

Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment's silence at the fixtures taking place on the weekend of October 21-23, and so will clubs at EFL fixtures this weekend.

Tottenham also tweeted: "The club and our footballing family is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted. We shall join our fellow clubs in wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence during our next Premier League fixture with Fulham as a mark of respect. We hope and stand for peace."