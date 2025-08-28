England squad: Thomas Tuchel expected to name fit-again big names for September World Cup qualifiers

Thomas Tuchel will be without key players Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham when he names his squad for September's World Cup qualifiers but familiar faces will be pushing for a recall as preparations for next summer ramp up.

The June camp ended in embarrassment for Tuchel and England, with the team soundly beaten by Senegal after an underwhelming 1-0 win away to Andorra.

When does Thomas Tuchel name his England squad? England's squad announcement takes place at 2pm on Friday

But with England's toughest test of qualifying - their trip to Serbia on September 9 - in this next double-header and subsequent international breaks in October and November, Tuchel is entering a pivotal part of his project to win the World Cup in North America in 2026. His squad, named on Thursday, should reflect that.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is treated by medical staff after going down injured in the match against Leeds

This will be his most substantial block of training and game time with his squad before the tournament - assuming England complete what now looks like a straightforward qualification - and also a period where players will be aiming to carve out clear roles in the head coach's plans. The time for experimenting is over.

It is significant, then, that of players who missed the previous squad, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden are fit and available. Rashford, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, hasn't had a glittering start to life in Spain, but both seem primed to be involved.

Jack Grealish will also hope his two assists for Everton at the weekend will help to nudge him back into the frame. His inclusion or absence will be a major talking point either way.

Mason Mount may feel his prospects of adding to his 36 caps are on the rise after his involvement for Manchester United this term and the long chat he had with Tuchel after the opening-weekend defeat to Arsenal.

His United team-mate Shaw is also enjoying his football again, after a couple of injury-ravaged seasons. Interestingly, Myles Lewis-Skelly, who had come in at left-back for England, has begun both Arsenal games on the bench. Djed Spence, meanwhile, has helped Tottenham make a fast start with his performances at left-back.

Adam Wharton, Tino Livramento and Liam Delap - who missed the last camp due to the U21 Euros, although Delap instead linked up with Chelsea at the Club World Cup - could be in with the seniors this time.

But will Delap dislodge surprise summer pick Ivan Toney? Dominic Solanke will also be waiting on a recall after being omitted in June, despite helping Tottenham to a Europa League success.

Tuchel made the trip to Slovakia to watch the youth team win the Euros and it will be intriguing to see if any other members of Lee Carsley's group have impressed enough. Jarell Quansah has had a call-up from Tuchel previously and, after his victorious summer with the U21s, scored on his Bayer Leverkusen debut.

Elliot Anderson is also among the Young Lions most likely to get a shout, with central midfield still a conundrum. Kobbie Mainoo's lack of game time at Manchester United will surely count against a player once seen set to become an important figure in the middle of the park for his country.

James Maddison certainly won't be involved, given his injury lay-off, while Levi Colwill is another out for the long term.

It also looks probable Ben White's international absence will continue, with the right-back - who finally made himself available for selection again in the summer - missing Arsenal's game last weekend with injury. Conor Gallagher - a favourite of Tuchel's at Chelsea - has played just over an hour's worth of football so far this season for Atletico Madrid.

In goal, Jordan Pickford remains the clear No 1 with Dean Henderson and James Trafford called up as well for the last outing. They are expected to deputise again. Aaron Ramsdale has since moved to Newcastle but is currently behind compatriot Nick Pope in the club pecking order.

Will we get the odd surprise? Tuchel has thrown those up in each squad he has named so far - but the expectation is that a clearer idea of his primary World Cup contenders will emerge with his selections this week.

Dowman being considered for England youth promotion

Latest from Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett:

The FA's youth team coaches are considering promoting Max Dowman to England's U19 squad after his impressive debut for the Arsenal first team against Leeds United at the weekend.

The 15-year-old winger has been capped 16 times at U17 level, scoring five international goals, and was a key member of England's U17 squad in the summer, starting each of their three European Championship games.

Now there is a possibility he will jump another age group, in recognition of his progress in senior football. But for that to happen, because he is still a minor, it will need the agreement of both his family and Arsenal.

His development will be carefully managed - by club and country. His team-mate Ethan Nwanieri - the only Arsenal player to make his Premier League debut at a younger age than Dowman - was promoted to England's U21s in March, at the age of 17, after careful consideration of his readiness. He went on to be a key player for Lee Carsley's side as they retained their Euros crown in June, featuring in all six matches.

The feeling around Dowman, Sky Sports News has been told, is similar - in that many in the FA feel he is now ready to step up to the U19s, but more discussions will be held before any final decision is taken.

Mikel Arteta has no doubts about Dowman's pedigree, and his appetite for big games, saying after Saturday's match with Leeds: "There is a kid here that has zero hesitation and is so convinced that at 15 he can go and deliver, which I have never witnessed in my life. For us he brings joy, he brings emotion and something else that makes our jobs so great."

The teenager has been involved with England's junior teams for several years, making his international debut for the U16s - and then the U17s - in 2024. However, the FA and Arsenal are mindful that he still has to take his GCSEs next spring and because of his age, he cannot play Champions League football until January 1 2026.

Dowman stood out in pre-season, coming off the bench on numerous occasions and impressing Mikel Arteta with the impact he made. That prompted the Arsenal boss to bring him on at the Emirates on Saturday - albeit with his side already 4-0 up. In doing so, at 15 years and 234 days old, Dowman became the second youngest player to feature for Arsenal.

Dowman instantly excited the home crowd with a number of runs down the right wing on Saturday, and won the penalty in stoppage time that Gyokeres converted for 5-0.