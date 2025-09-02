Ruben Loftus-Cheek: England call-up for AC Milan midfielder after reported Adam Wharton injury

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been called up to the England squad, Sky Sports News understands.

There are suggestions that the AC Milan midfielder has been asked to join up by Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia this month, following an injury worry over Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who came off in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

The FA are yet to make a statement or any public comment on Loftus-Cheek's call-up or Wharton's muscle injury issue.

Loftus-Cheek has played 10 times for England but has not won a cap since November 2018, when he came on as a substitute against the United States. He was called up in March 2019 but withdrew from selection.

Loftus-Cheek reunites with Tuchel, having played under the England head coach at Chelsea. Loftus-Cheek has been at AC Milan since 2023 and has played 70 times for the Serie A side, scoring 11 goals.

The England squad is meeting on Tuesday ahead of facing Andorra on September 6 at Villa Park before travelling to Serbia on September 9.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

England's upcoming fixtures

England vs Andorra - 5pm kick-off, September 6 - World Cup Qualifier

Serbia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, September 9 - World Cup Qualifier

England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly

Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier

England vs Serbia - 7.45pm kick-off, November 13 - World Cup Qualifier

Albania vs England - 5pm kick-off, November 16 - World Cup Qualifier