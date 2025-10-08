Harry Kane injury: England captain major doubt to face Wales in friendly due to ankle issue
Harry Kane is England's record goalscorer; Bayern Munich striker is struggling with a knock to his ankle; Kane is not training with the England squad on Wednesday; England face Wales in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday, kick-off 7.45pm; follow live match commentary on the Sky Sports app
Wednesday 8 October 2025 12:46, UK
England captain Harry Kane is a major doubt to face Wales on Thursday.
Kane is struggling with a knock to his ankle and is not training with Thomas Tuchel's squad on Wednesday.
The Bayern Munich striker is following his own routine indoors along with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jarell Quansah.
Kane scored his 18th goal in just 10 matches for Bayern last Saturday as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, but he hobbled off with five minutes remaining before saying he "should be fine" and would still join up with the England squad.
The 32-year-old is England's all-time record goalscorer with 74 goals in 109 appearances, but Thomas Tuchel may now have to choose a replacement from Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford or Jarrod Bowen while Anthony Gordon has also featured up front for Newcastle.
Star names Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all missed out on selection for the October internationals with Thomas Tuchel handing another chance to the players who impressed him in September.
England head to Latvia on Tuesday October 14 for their latest World Cup qualifier and can secure their spot for next summer's tournament with a win if Serbia do not beat Albania and Andorra.
'Henderson to replace Kane as captain?'
Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge at St George's Park:
"Harry Kane has a slight ankle concern after playing for Bayern Munich. He has a history of ankle injuries but it's nothing serious.
"He's a major doubt to face Wales which is not a qualifier so you would assume that Thomas Tuchel will rest Kane ahead of the Latvia game on Tuesday.
"If there's no Kane then there will be a new captain for Tuchel to choose. Could it be Declan Rice, he's a leader and has had a fantastic start for Arsenal. But I get a sense that it might be Jordan Henderson, who has played ever so well for Brentford over the last few weeks."
England squad
Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford.
Defenders: Burn, Guehi, O'Reilly, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Quansah, Spence, Stones.
Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Rice, Rogers.
Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Watkins.
England's October fixtures
England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly
Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier