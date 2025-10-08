Harry Kane injury: England captain will miss Wales friendly with Jordan Henderson, John Stones, Declan Rice vying to wear armband at Wembley

England captain Harry Kane will miss the friendly with Wales on Thursday due to an ankle injury.

The Three Lions' record scorer missed training on Wednesday and will not be risked by boss Thomas Tuchel at Wembley. However, Tuchel hopes to have Kane back for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

With Kane out, Tuchel said Jordan Henderson, John Stones and Declan Rice are in contention to wear the captain's armband against Wales.

"[Kane] got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich," said Tuchel. "It was too risky he gets another kick and be in an up and down situation pain-wise. We gave him the chance that everything calms down. We are convinced he'll be ready for the match against Latvia."

Kane is currently following his own routine indoors along with Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jarell Quansah.

Kane scored his 18th goal in just 10 matches for Bayern last Saturday as they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0, but he hobbled off with five minutes remaining.

Tuchel will now have to choose a replacement from Ollie Watkins, Marcus Rashford or Jarrod Bowen while Anthony Gordon has also featured up front for Newcastle.

Reece James has already had to withdraw from this England squad, while Tino Livramento and Noni Madueke were not available due to injury. That trio, along with Kane, started against Serbia last month, when England won 5-0 - and Tuchel says he would have picked the same XI against Wales, if he were able to.

"There was a huge chance we would have started with the same squad if the same squad was available," he said, when outlining his plans to play a full-strength side against England's neighbours. "We find other solutions. We had only a very short period of time to prepare the match.

"It will be a difficult match and a complicated match because we play against a very well-coached team that have a brave approach to play. They will make the most of the underdog role, they will thrive in this role.

"We have enough time for the next match that we don't need to pay too much attention on the line-up - or maybe not at all - who plays and starts in Latvia because we have four days in between."

Tuchel defends squad selection

Speaking on the eve of the Wales contest, Tuchel again defended his squad selection for this month's internationals. Star names Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden all missed out on recalls, with Tuchel keen to build on the momentum gained by September's squad.

"We can only make it happen [World Cup win] if we arrive with a strong, strong team," said Tuchel.

"I just watched a documentary on the New England Patriots and saw a quote there: 'We don't collect the most talented players, we build a team'. I cannot agree more. That's what we're trying to do.

"We decided to stick mostly with the team that had a brilliant camp last time. Already we have some injuries, we cannot play with the same XI against Serbia, because four players are already missing. It's natural we have changes.

"But we believe in what we're building, we believe in what we feel, we believe in what we're seeing with this team and this squad and the competition is on.

"I'm not surprised I'm questioned about my decisions and people agree or don't agree but that's the nature of the job. The feedback after our last match was very positive and all the credit goes to the team. The fans in the stadium and at home felt we played as a team, that was most important."

England head to Latvia on Tuesday October 14 for their latest World Cup qualifier and can secure their spot for next summer's tournament with a win if Serbia do not beat Albania and Andorra.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford.

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, O'Reilly, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Quansah, Spence, Stones.

Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Rice, Rogers.

Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Watkins.

England's October fixtures

England vs Wales - 7.45pm kick-off, October 9 - Friendly

Latvia vs England - 7.45pm kick-off, October 14 - World Cup Qualifier