Mary Earps still hopeful of Sarina Wiegman reconciliation after England Women retirement

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps is hoping she and Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman can come to terms after a fractious relationship that led to her shock England retirement ahead of Euro 2025.

Earps, who made the headlines after she announced she would be retiring from England duty just weeks before this summer's tournament, has faced controversy following recent comments about her relationship with Wiegman and former Lioness team-mate Hannah Hampton.

In her autobiography, All In, Earps revealed that Wiegman was rewarding "bad behaviour" by reintegrating Hampton into the Lionesses squad in 2023.

Hampton, now England's No 1, coming back into the squad would ultimately lead to Earps calling a day on her international career.

Earps explained how she came to the decision following a series of conversations with Wiegman, which culminated in her being told she'd no longer be No 1, with Hampton taking her spot instead.

Despite the fallout from Earps' revelations, the former Manchester United goalkeeper is hopeful that she can reconcile with Wiegman, but admits a difference in perspective.

''I think that hopefully we will have a conversation in the future, and after everything settles down, we can just draw a line under everything", Earps told Sky News.

"But when we last spoke, I saw her at the Ballon d'Or, and at St George's Park, we both acknowledged that you know we had a difference of opinion and a difference of perspective on certain things.

"We weren't quite seeing things the same way, but that doesn't take away from the memories we've shared and the respect that's there certainly from my side."

Wiegman led England to a second Euros triumph in the summer, with Hampton playing a big part in the tournament with two penalty saves as the Lionesses overcame world champions Spain in the final on spot kicks.

Earps herself had enjoyed a distinguished England career. She was part of the Lionesses' first Euros triumph in 2022 while also in the squad that reached the World Cup final in 2023, where she saved a penalty in a 1-0 defeat.

While she wasn't involved in England's victory in Switzerland, Earps was happy to see Hampton succeed as England No 1.

"I don't see it [No 1] as my shirt. I think I wore that shirt for a period of time. I spent more time earning it than I did wearing it, and I think that journey's come to an end.

Image: Hampton (right) usurped Earps as Wiegman's England No 1

"I think she did a great job and the team went on to win. And for me, I love seeing goalkeepers win.

"That's a big part of what I do. Everything I do on and off the pitch really is about trying to make goalkeeping cool, trying to put goalkeeping on the map."

Earps will return to England on Wednesday when her team, PSG, take on her former side Man Utd in the Women's Champions League.

She hopes she will receive a good reception and will be remembered for what she achieved at the club, including their first major trophy. Man Utd won the Women's FA Cup in 2024, beating Tottenham in the final in what was Earps' final game with the club.