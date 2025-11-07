England squad: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold conclusions after Thomas Tuchel's latest selections

Thomas Tuchel keeps on coming up with surprises but his latest England squad delivers a few more clues on how his 2026 World Cup plans are shaping up. Here, we pick out what we've learnt from his selection for the November camp games against Serbia and Albania….

Bellingham and Foden return - but are they fighting for the same spot… with Cole Palmer?

Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were high-profile omissions from the last England squad, sparking speculation Tuchel could be prepared to leave one of his star names out of his World Cup plans. But the pair are back after impressing for Real Madrid and Man City, respectively, in recent weeks.

However, speaking in his press conference on Friday, Tuchel teased the idea they are now both fighting for the same spot. "Jude comes back in the No 10 position. That's his best position. We will try to find space for him as a No 10 to arrive in the No 9 positions to score for us," said Tuchel.

He later said of Foden: "A mix between a No 9 and No 10. The main thing for Phil is he gets a role in the central part of the pitch. I don't see him as a winger." Foden had played on the left for Gareth Southgate at the last Euros.

With Declan Rice and, likely, Elliot Anderson filling the deeper midfield roles, that means Bellingham and Foden could be battling for the same No 10 shirt behind Harry Kane.

Other No 10s, such as Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze and the dropped Morgan Gibbs-White now face an uphill battle to get in the mix - but what happens when Chelsea's Cole Palmer is back fit and firing?

Scott selection surprises - and adds to intriguing midfield contest

Bournemouth's Alex Scott was the shock selection from Tuchel this time around, the U21 Euros winner getting a first call for the senior team off the back of impressive performances for Andoni Iraola's high-flying Cherries.

That throws him into an intriguing contest with Adam Wharton - who finally makes a Tuchel England squad - and Elliot Anderson, the star of England's recent performances, for the deep-lying midfield role.

The World Cup is fast approaching. There are just four internationals before Tuchel has to pick his squad for the tournament. But Scott's selection shows there's still the chance for wildcards to throw their name into the hat.

Where have all the strikers gone?

Harry Kane. That's it. The only out-and-out striker named in the England squad.

Tuchel explained Ollie Watkins remains part of his plans but has been given the international break off to manage an injury issue. But still, the lack of striking options is… striking.

Danny Welbeck, closing in on his 35th birthday, had been touted for a recall after seven years away from the international scene but didn't make the cut, while 22-year-old Liam Delap will surely be in the frame come next summer, having only just returned from injury for Chelsea.

Ivan Toney seems not to have convinced Tuchel during his time in camp in the summer, though, and injured Dominic Solanke is still on the sidelines at Spurs. Marcus Rashford is in the group but it's clear his better position is playing off the left than through the middle.

Fingers crossed there's no injury to Kane, then…

Is this Tuchel's preferred England XI right now? Pickford

James, Stones, Guehi, Spence

Anderson, Rice

Saka, Bellingham, Gordon

Kane

Gordon remains a big favourite - is he ahead of Rashford on the left?

Anthony Gordon limped out of Newcastle's Champions League game in midweek, with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe listing him as a doubt for their Premier League game against Brentford this weekend. But he still got the England call from Tuchel, such is his popularity with the Three Lions boss.

"In the shape he was in the last two camps, he is very important," said Tuchel. "He brings intensity, hunger and a physical input which is rare to find." Tuchel says he will not take "unnecessary risks" with Gordon's fitness but his inclusion underlines his standing.

Gordon's direct running in behind dovetails nicely with Kane's style of play. Rashford brings a big goal threat of his own, cutting in from the left onto his favoured right foot to shoot, as he's showing at Barca. But does that approach work as well in Tuchel's system as Gordon's defence-stretching movement?

Alexander-Arnold and Grealish - the mavericks who don't fit in?

England must have a decent squad if Tuchel can leave out a Real Madrid player. Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his start to life in Spain disrupted by injuries but time is running out if Tuchel is going to try to find the right role and set-up to get the unorthodox right-back into his England team.

It seems incredible a player of such skill on the ball isn't in the squad. The same could be said for Jack Grealish, whose renaissance at Everton has so far not been enough to win him back his England place. It was just over a year ago he was starring under caretaker boss Lee Carsley in the Nations League games. His exile continues.

These two mavericks have won the hearts of many England supporters but, in reality, don't seem to fit into Tuchel's system.

Pope in, Lewis-Skelly out as game time and form factor in Tuchel's thinking

Nick Pope's return to the goalkeeping options and Myles Lewis-Skelly missing out may not have a huge impact in the grand scheme of England's games this month, with Pope set to be second or third choice to Jordan Pickford and alternative options at left-back available to Lewis-Skelly. But nonetheless they are reminders of the importance of game time and form at club level for players hoping to get into the World Cup squad.

Pope has impressed for Newcastle and, despite concerns about what he's like with the ball at his feet, that has pushed him ahead of Man City back-up keeper James Trafford. Lewis-Skelly has paid the price for losing his starting spot in the Arsenal team.

Of course, Lewis-Skelly's situation could well change in the second half of the season and the tweaks made by Tuchel to the players on the fringes of his project show that form and fitness considerations mean plenty could still change by the time he has to name that World Cup squad.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope.

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Jarrel Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Alex Scott, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka.