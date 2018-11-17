Darren Fletcher says Scotland will be ready for Israel challenge

Scotland reignited their hopes of promotion to League B in the Nations League with a 4-0 win in Albania

Darren Fletcher has backed Scotland to be physically ready for the challenge of Israel on Tuesday night following their 4-0 victory in Albania.

Alex McLeish's side's emphatic victory on Saturday evening means they face a Nations League promotion decider against Israel at Hampden Park, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The Scots lost 2-1 in Israel last month but Fletcher thinks McLeish's men will be ready to deliver a "totally different performance" after what was a comfortable night in Albania.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Israel game, Fletcher said: "It's going to be difficult but I think the biggest thing is they've saved a lot of legs and conserved a lot of energy.

"I don't think it was a difficult game for Scotland physically so there'll have lots of energy about them come Tuesday.

"The turnaround will be quite short but they'll be ready for it."

He added: "It's a must win game and it gives a great chance to qualify. We knew the performance level in Israel wasn't good enough.

"We allowed them too much possession and we allowed them to control the game. We weren't aggressive enough but I think that was partly down to the formation.

"This time it will be 4-3-3, it will be pace, it will be aggressive, there will be pressing and it will be up and at them. I think you'll see a totally different Scotland performance."

Fletcher also singled out wingers Ryan Fraser and James Forrest for praise after the pair scored their first international goals in the win over Albania.

"It was a great victory, a much-needed victory," he said.

"The formation really suited us with the wide players, Ryan Fraser and James Forrest, causing problems all night. We sat back letting Albania have a lot of possession and we just killed them on the counter-attack, stepping up when we needed to.

"It was a comfortable night and a fantastic victory."