Nations League promotion will lift Scotland, says Paul Lambert
By Richard Cooke
Last Updated: 21/11/18 5:45pm
Scotland's promotion to Nations League B will lift the country, says Paul Lambert.
Alex McLeish's team confirmed their promotion and a play-off spot for Euro 2020 when they came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 at Hampden Park thanks to a stunning hat-trick from James Forrest.
Ipswich manager Lambert, who made 40 appearances in midfield for Scotland between 1995 and 2003, told Sky Sports News: "I think it's brilliant, I think the national team needed it and I'm glad the guys have done it because there has been so much negativity towards the national team and towards Alex.
"It's not nice and there been so many callers and that sort of thing and ex-players coming out and criticising the team when not long ago they were part of it themselves.
"Alex has done a great job in difficult circumstances to get through and I'm absolutely delighted."
The result means Scotland are guaranteed a place in the Euro 2020 play-offs regardless of how well do in the qualifying campaign which begins next year.
Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France and Lambert says the impact of reaching Euro 2020 will be huge.
"We need to get to a major tournament, just for Scotland itself and for the cities, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee," he said.
"I'm pretty sure if you go to these cities, if Scotland qualify, these places will be jam-packed. They'll be in the pubs, they'll be in the streets, just what England have had for the last few years.
"I'm delighted we've qualified and it gives us a chance. And, from myself, big congratulations for going through."