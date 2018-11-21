Nations League promotion will lift Scotland, says Paul Lambert

0:58 Paul Lambert praises Alex McLeish for leading Scotland to the Euro 2020 play-offs in 'difficult circumstances'. Paul Lambert praises Alex McLeish for leading Scotland to the Euro 2020 play-offs in 'difficult circumstances'.

Scotland's promotion to Nations League B will lift the country, says Paul Lambert.

Alex McLeish's team confirmed their promotion and a play-off spot for Euro 2020 when they came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 at Hampden Park thanks to a stunning hat-trick from James Forrest.

Ipswich manager Lambert, who made 40 appearances in midfield for Scotland between 1995 and 2003, told Sky Sports News: "I think it's brilliant, I think the national team needed it and I'm glad the guys have done it because there has been so much negativity towards the national team and towards Alex.

4:13 Highlights of the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Israel. Highlights of the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Israel.

"It's not nice and there been so many callers and that sort of thing and ex-players coming out and criticising the team when not long ago they were part of it themselves.

"Alex has done a great job in difficult circumstances to get through and I'm absolutely delighted."

The result means Scotland are guaranteed a place in the Euro 2020 play-offs regardless of how well do in the qualifying campaign which begins next year.

Scotland have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France and Lambert says the impact of reaching Euro 2020 will be huge.

1:00 Alex McLeish is winning the approval of Scotland supporters after he led them to a Euro 2020 play-off place and Nations League promotion, says Billy Dodds. Alex McLeish is winning the approval of Scotland supporters after he led them to a Euro 2020 play-off place and Nations League promotion, says Billy Dodds.

"We need to get to a major tournament, just for Scotland itself and for the cities, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee," he said.

"I'm pretty sure if you go to these cities, if Scotland qualify, these places will be jam-packed. They'll be in the pubs, they'll be in the streets, just what England have had for the last few years.

"I'm delighted we've qualified and it gives us a chance. And, from myself, big congratulations for going through."