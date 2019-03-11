Allan McGregor retires from Scotland to focus on Rangers

Allan McGregor has decided to quit international football to concentrate on Rangers

Allan McGregor has retired from international duty with Scotland to concentrate on his club career with Rangers.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has made the announcement on the eve of Scotland boss Alex McLeish's first squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month.

McGregor started all four of Scotland's UEFA Nations Cup fixtures and has 42 caps in 12 years for his country.

In a statement on the Scottish Football Association website, McGregor said: "It's a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make.

"I am playing over 50 games each season, but I know my body and at this stage of my career I need to use the international breaks to rest up to help ensure that I play at the top level for as long as possible."

McLeish is now expected to turn to one of Celtic duo Craig Gordon and Scott Bain for Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper shirt.