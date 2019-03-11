Allan McGregor retires from Scotland to focus on Rangers
By Blake Welton
Last Updated: 11/03/19 8:31pm
Allan McGregor has retired from international duty with Scotland to concentrate on his club career with Rangers.
The 37-year-old goalkeeper has made the announcement on the eve of Scotland boss Alex McLeish's first squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier double-header against Kazakhstan and San Marino later this month.
McGregor started all four of Scotland's UEFA Nations Cup fixtures and has 42 caps in 12 years for his country.
In a statement on the Scottish Football Association website, McGregor said: "It's a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make.
"I am playing over 50 games each season, but I know my body and at this stage of my career I need to use the international breaks to rest up to help ensure that I play at the top level for as long as possible."
McLeish is now expected to turn to one of Celtic duo Craig Gordon and Scott Bain for Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper shirt.