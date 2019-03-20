Lisa Evans and Sophie Howard in Scotland Women's squad for Chile and Brazil games

Arsenal forward Lisa Evans has returned to the Scotland Women squad

Lisa Evans and Sophie Howard have been named in the Scotland Women’s squad for the friendlies against Chile and Brazil in early April.

Head coach Shelley Kerr has selected her squad for the matches in Pinatar, Spain, with two changes made to the one that secured a fifth-placed finish at the Algarve Cup.

Arsenal winger Evans returns after injury, while Reading defender Howard is also included, having last featured for Scotland in the 2-1 victory over Albania that secured qualification for this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has named a 23-woman squad for April's friendlies

Rachel Corsie will once again captain the side, while Kim Little continues in her role as vice-captain.

Hibernian defender Joelle Murray will earn her 50th international cap if she plays in both the game against Chile on April 5 and the clash with Brazil three days later.

Chile will, like Scotland, make their debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France this summer, while Kerr's side will come up against Brazil for the first time since 2013.

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander, Jenna Fife, Shannon Lynn

Defenders: Chloe Arthur, Jen Beattie, Rachel Corsie, Nicola Docherty, Sophie Howard, Joelle Murray, Kirsty Smith

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot, Leanne Crichton, Hayley Lauder, Kim Little, Jo Love, Christie Murray, Caroline Weir

Forwards: Fiona Brown, Erin Cuthbert, Claire Emslie, Lisa Evans, Zoe Ness, Jane Ross