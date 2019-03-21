Kazakhstan defeat as bad as it gets for Scotland, says Craig Gordon

Scotland's humiliating 3-0 defeat in Kazakhstan is their worst in memory, according to goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Scotland slipped to one of their lowest days in Nursultan, failing to register a shot on target until the 55th minute and finding themselves comprehensively beaten against a side with three wins in their previous 30 competitive games - against Andorra, Latvia and the Faroe Islands.

It was the worst start Alex McLeish could have hoped for in a difficult qualifying group for Euro 2020, including Belgium and Russia, ahead of playing San Marino on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

And 54-cap goalkeeper Gordon said the minnow nation, the lowest-ranked country in the whole of world football, might fancy their chances after watching Scotland's defeat in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes

He told Sky Sports: "I can't think of a worse one. It's a devastating blow, especially against a team who hadn't won at all in their previous qualifying campaign. To lose in the manner that we've lost, it's a huge blow.

"I've been there in bad defeats, it's not a nice place to be, that dressing room will be a quiet place to be but they'll have to pick themselves up - San Marino might fancy their chances of us coming there now after watching that. Beating them won't eradicate tonight but they need to start getting points on the board.

"We obviously need our best 11 players playing every game, so whoever that is, we need them fit and available. That's going to be difficult - there's a lot of games played through the season and it's a difficult stage of the season, where people have picked up knocks, and we are going to struggle to get our best 11 out every single time.

"Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, whose side missed out on a play-off place for last year's World Cup on goal difference shortly before he left his post, questioned whether the pool of players McLeish had been left to choose from for the game was the issue, or whether there was a wider problem with Scottish football.

He said: "Is the squad good enough to deal with these things? Are the players good enough? You can't just look at these lads that were here tonight.

"Anyone who's involved in Scottish football, down from the youth levels right up to the top, has to say to themselves - and this might be being dramatic because we could win the next game, and the next game, and the next game.

"But at this point, everyone has to say, 'have I been part of this? Could I have done more for the players?' Everyone should be involved in this defeat."