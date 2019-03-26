Ryan Fraser defends Scotland absence against Kazakhstan after abuse over injury precaution

Ryan Fraser insists he would do "anything" to play for Scotland after a torrent of abuse for missing the defeat in Kazakhstan as an injury precaution.

The Bournemouth attacker has suffered bad reactions to playing on artificial surfaces in the past, so did not play in Scotland's 3-0 loss on astroturf in Nursultan last week - dubbed one of the worst results in the country's history.

Fraser has defended his absence after returning to the fold for the 2-0 win in San Marino on Sunday and insisted: "I would do anything to play for Scotland.

"I got a lot of abuse for it," he said. "I made a decision, the club made a decision, Scotland made a decision. It wasn't just me who made it. So I didn't play on it.

"I'm not going into the game and saying 'I don't want to play for Scotland'. I've had four injuries where I have been out for months on the end of playing on astroturf - with Scotland as well.

Ryan Fraser returned to the fold for the 2-0 win in San Marino on Monday

"It was a bad result and I would have loved to have played in it, but I didn't. I needed to come out on Sunday night and show what I could do if I got the opportunity.

"At the end of the day I need to look after myself as well. If I go out and do a knee, it's career-threatening.

"I would have loved to have played. It's one of them that is taken out of my hands as well. All I can do is get back in the team and try my best and do what I can do. It was frustrating watching it."