Steve Clarke says Scotland need an almost-perfect performance against Belgium

Steve Clarke said Scotland will need a near-perfect performance if they are to take points off the world's number one ranked side Belgium on Tuesday night.

Clarke's side secured a late win over Cyprus on Saturday in his first game in charge as head coach of Scotland.

With Russia and Belgium ahead of Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifying group, Clarke knows the importance of getting a result and says he expects any mistakes to be punished.

"You have to execute your plan," Clarke said. "We have to hope for an almost-perfect performance, certainly defensively.

"We can't make too many mistakes because if we do that, we'll be punished.

"Shape and tactics are important, but the character and personalities of the players are as well.

"We have to relish the challenge that faces us tomorrow night.

"They're not bad, they're a good team, we'll give them all the respect they deserve, but we'll go out tomorrow and try to make it as difficult a night as possible for them."

Oliver Burke's 89th-minute winner at Hampden Park on Saturday kept Scotland in the hunt for a guaranteed Euro 2020 spot.

Clarke said that while coping with Belgium's attacking talent, which includes Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool's Champions League-winning goalscorer Divock Origi, showing attacking intent of their own will also be crucial.

"You have to make sure the opposition know you have the capability to hurt them," said Clarke. "It's important to get it right defensively, but if you go for 97 minutes with no attacking threat, then it's going to be a really long night.

Clarke said any defensive mistakes will be punished by Belgium

"So you have to get the balance right."

The former Kilmarnock manager joked that his side revealed their true Scottish nature in letting the lead slip against Cyprus and coming close to dropping points at home.

And Clarke insisted that the positivity gained from that result was still apparent in the squad, ahead of the trip to Belgium.

"There was a good feeling going into the Cyprus game," said Clarke. "We did the usual Scottish thing of trying to make a mess of it, but we finished the game well and finished on a high.

"So we still have that positivity around the squad and hopefully you'll see that on the pitch tomorrow."