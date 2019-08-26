Ryan Jack set for Scotland recall for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Ryan Jack has two Scotland caps to his name

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is set to receive a Scotland recall on Tuesday when Steve Clarke names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

Jack has two international caps but was not included in Clarke's first squad in June for the games against Cyprus and Belgium.

The 27-year-old has since been an important part of Rangers' impressive start to the season in the Europa League and Scottish Premiership.

Clarke is mulling over the final make-up of his squad after a number of injuries to players at the weekend, including Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna.

Scotland sit fourth in Group I after four matches; they are still to play Russia twice and favourites Belgium at home.

