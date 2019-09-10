Kevin De Bruyne hailed as a 'class act' by Ryan Christie after Belgium masterclass

Kevin De Bruyne scored Belgium's fourth goal at Hampden Park against Scotland

Ryan Christie has admitted that he aspires to be like "class act" Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium midfielder dominated the 4-0 win over Scotland.

The Manchester City star set up first-half goals for Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld as the visitors ruthlessly punished errors by Steve Clarke's side in their European Qualifier at Hampden on Monday night.

The 28-year-old then curled in a fourth with consummate ease in the 82nd minute to round off the scoring and Celtic's attacking midfielder Christie was impressed by De Bruyne, who has also started his domestic season in fine fashion after struggling with injury last term.

2:16 Belgium boss Roberto Martinez feels De Bruyne is playing the best football of his career, following his impressive display in their 4-0 win against Scotland Belgium boss Roberto Martinez feels De Bruyne is playing the best football of his career, following his impressive display in their 4-0 win against Scotland

"He is a class act," Christie said. "These are the kind of players that I aspire to. He is in a similar position to me. The positions he picks up and the way he hurts teams and his finishing as well.

"The ball in for their second goal was frightening and his finish for the fourth is pretty impressive as well.

"It is good for me. I want to test myself against the best teams in the world so it is a learning experience for me so hopefully I learn from it and move on."

Ryan Christie and Thomas Vermaelen battle for the ball during the European Qualifier

After losing 2-1 at home to Russia on Friday night, the defeat was Scotland's fourth out of six in Group I which leaves them in fifth place, above minnows San Marino who are bottom and without a point.

Clarke's side have four games remaining, Russia away and San Marino at home next month, before Cyprus away and Kazakhstan at Hampden in November. Christie insists he is still confident of Scotland qualifying for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

He said: "Going into it (the campaign) we had the play-offs as a fall-back, we didn't want to have to use it but it looks like we're going to have to if we're going to make it there.

3:01 Highlights of Scotland's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Belgium at Hampden Park Highlights of Scotland's Euro 2020 Qualifier against Belgium at Hampden Park

"Obviously they were two very disappointing results but even after that, we still feel close as a group. We have taken more of the manager's ideas on board. I know it sounds daft getting beat 4-0 at home but I think there are a few positives we can take from that.

"It is the minor things that cost you at this level in football, especially against a team like Belgium. They scored in their first counter-attack. It is so tough to nullify and the quality they have when they go forward is outstanding.

"That is the level we are trying to get to. We have four games left in the group to finish as high as we can and take that into the play-off."