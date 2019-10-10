Scotland can take inspiration from Russia, says Steve Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants the national team to follow Russia's example

Steve Clarke wants Scotland to take inspiration from Russia ahead of their European Qualifier in Moscow on Thursday night.

The 2018 World Cup hosts were written off inside and outside their own country before storming to the quarter-finals, eventually losing to Croatia on penalties.

Russia captain Artem Dzyuba recalled on Wednesday how they had changed perceptions with results and an appreciation of their supporters, and he was surprised the Scottish media did not have more faith in their

national team.

Russia vs Scotland Live on

With four defeats in six qualifiers, Scotland have almost no chance of a top-two spot in Group I but still have the play-offs in March to attempt to secure Hampden appearances at Euro 2020.

"Just as I was sitting in the changing rooms I saw the comments from Dzyuba and they were very good I thought - the way he spoke about the supporters getting behind the Russian national team and being very supportive," Clarke said.

0:33 Steve Clarke explains why Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has returned to Norwich after failing to overcome a minor injury problem ahead of their European Qualifier against Russia Steve Clarke explains why Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has returned to Norwich after failing to overcome a minor injury problem ahead of their European Qualifier against Russia

"There was a time when there was a disconnect between the Russian fans and the Russian team and now they have that togetherness.

"Hopefully we can build that with the Scottish fans and hopefully find ourselves taking part in a tournament that some part of it is going to be in Scotland."