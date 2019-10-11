Kris Boyd: Scotland haven't hit rock bottom after Russia defeat

1:18 Scotland now rely on coming through the play-offs to reach Euro 2020 Scotland now rely on coming through the play-offs to reach Euro 2020

Former Scotland striker Kris Boyd believes Steve Clarke's side "haven’t hit rock bottom", despite their 4-0 defeat to Russia.

That result officially ended their remote hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020, and Boyd thinks the worst is yet to come.

He said: "There is no doubt that Scotland were in the game, in terms of being compact and hard to beat, but it's not good enough.

"People will go back to the way that Steve Clarke managed us at Kilmarnock, we were compact and we were hard to beat, but we had a threat. I just don't see it with Scotland.

"A few people last night said that Russia were a world-class team. No they're not. They're 42nd in the world for a reason. We made them look better than what they are.

"There's no doubt that there's a massive overhaul needed. I know Steve Clarke mentioned that last night, but where are the players?

Boyd worked with Scotland boss Steve Clarke at Kilmarnock

"We can't go and sign players. We are where we are and, I said it last month, we haven't hit rock bottom, and I firmly believe we've not."

Scotland are currently fifth in Group I, behind Cyrpus, Kazakhstan, Russia ND Belgium, and only ahead of San Marino.

Despite the Premier League quality of John McGinn, Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay, Boyd is worried about the state of the current squad.

"I don't think they'll be a number nine in a few years' time, I firmly believe that," he said.

"Centre-halves are hard to come by. Our full-backs are failed wingers, as such, they don't know how to defend.

"We have good players for their teams but when they pull on that Scotland jersey, it's not working.

"It's about time they realise the way they play with their clubs is not the way Steve Clarke wants to play with Scotland.

"They're going to have to change their attitude when they go away with the national team."

Scotland face San Marino, who are the lowest-ranked side in world football, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.