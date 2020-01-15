Bobby Brown: Scotland and Rangers legend dies aged 96

Bobby Brown was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2015

Former Scotland manager and ex-Rangers goalkeeper Bobby Brown has passed away at the age of 96.

During his playing days, Brown was a member of the Light Blues' famed Iron Curtain defence and he later he went on to manage the national team to their greatest ever victory - the 1967 Wembley win over world champions England.

Brown joined Bill Struth's team from Queen's Park in 1946 and went on to make 296 appearances, while keeping 109 clean sheets, in his decade at Ibrox.

Indeed, for six years - between August 10, 1946 and April 16, 1952 - he did not miss a league match, playing in 179 consecutive games.

He won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups and was an ever-present during the 1948-49 season when Rangers became the first team in Scotland to win the treble.

Brown made 296 appearances for Rangers

He was inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rangers chairman Dave King said: "All of us connected with Rangers are deeply saddened to hear that Mr Brown, a genuine Rangers and Scotland legend, has passed away. Our thoughts are with Mr Brown's family at this time.

"He was a wonderful servant of our club and we will remember him with great fondness. He was a gentleman of the game and set standards which typify what Rangers is about."

A minute's silence in memory of Brown will be held prior to Rangers Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer at Ibrox on Friday.