Billy Gilmour: Chelsea midfielder named in Scotland U21 squad

Billy Gilmour has impressed for Chelsea recently

Billy Gilmour has been named in Scotland's U21 squad despite calls for the Chelsea midfielder to be included in the senior set up.

Gilmour was tipped to earn a first senior call-up after back-to-back man-of-the-match performances in Chelsea's wins over Liverpool and Everton in the past week.

Scotland face Serbia in a crucial play-off at Hampden Park on March 26 before a potential trip to either Serbia or Norway to ensure qualification to this summer's European Championship.

The 18-year-old made his debut at U21 level at the Toulon Tournament in the summer of 2018 where he won "Revelation of the Tournament" as Scotland finished fourth.

Former Rangers full-back Steven Smith called for Gilmour to be included in the senior set-up this month.

Scot Gemmill named Gilmour in his 21-man squad

On Monday, Smith told Sky Sports News: "In my opinion, it's quite simple. He's got to be in there. In that area of the pitch we are relatively strong so there is real competition for places in the middle of the pitch.

"When you're playing at that level in the Premier League, you've got to be in the Scotland squad. I don't think it would be a risk."

Like Smith, Gilmour began his career at Rangers and has made constant progress since moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 at the age of 15.

Scotland have a wealth of in-form midfielders to choose from, including the likes of Scott McTominay, the returning John McGinn, Sheffield United's John Fleck, Ryan Jack of Rangers and Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong.

Gilmour recently ruled out ever playing for England despite being eligible to represent the country from July 2022.

U21 manager Scot Gemmill, who named Gilmour in a 21-man squad, gave first-time call-ups to Hibernian striker Jamie Gullan and Dundee United forward Louis Appere.