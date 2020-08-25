Lyndon Dykes chooses Scotland over Australia as he is named in Nations League squad

Lyndon Dykes has been named in Steve Clarke's Nations League squad after choosing to represent Scotland instead of Australia, while Kieran Tierney and John McGinn return after injury.

QPR forward Dykes is also eligible to represent Australia, having been born on the Gold Coast, but Hampden chiefs have been assured the 24-year-old sees his future with the country of his parents' birth. They both hail from Dumfries.

The 24-year-old could be pulling on a dark blue jersey next month as Scotland kick off their Nations League campaign against Israel on September 4, before travelling to Czech Republic on September 7.

Dykes, who recently completed a £2m switch from Livingston to Loftus Road, has been included alongside Livi goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is on loan from Rangers and has also received a maiden call-up. Tierney is included in the Scotland squad for the first time under Clarke.

Ryan Fraser turned down the offer of a short-term contract extension to see out Bournemouth's relegation battle

Ryan Fraser is the most noticeable absentee, while Johnny Russell and Lewis Morgan have not been included as they are based in the USA.

Former Bournemouth winger Fraser has not played since before lockdown, having rejected the chance to extend his contract to allow him complete their Premier League campaign.

But striker Lawrence Shankland is involved, despite having missed Dundee United's last four games with a leg muscle issue.

Scotland squad: David Marshall, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin, Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Palmer, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Oli McBurnie, Lawrence Shankland