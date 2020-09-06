Scotland boss Steve Clarke expecting tough fight from 'new-look' Czech Republic team

Steve Clarke accepts there may be added pressure on Scotland

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has warned his side not to underestimate the "new-look" Czech Republic side they face in Monday's Nations League fixture.

The Scots were thrown into disarray late on Friday night when the Czech FA declared the Nations League fixture in Olomouc had been called off amid a coronavirus threat.

This followed West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Roma striker Patrik Schick being told to self-isolate following contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

However, UEFA insisted that the match will go ahead and the Czechs confirmed that they will have "new players and staff members" for the match.

Clarke was keen to stress that Scotland's opponents, while not having been part of the original Czech Republic squad, will still have quality.

He said: "It is the same build-up for us. Obviously a new-look Czech Republic team.

"We have a list of names that I believe is the official squad and myself and the analysts are working our way through so we know what position they play in and how they are.

"What I will say is they will be a good level because they are playing in the top flight in the Czech Republic which is a good level.

"If you were going as a club team from Britain to play a team from the Czech Republic you would expect a tough game, so we expect a tough game."

Asked about the idea that there is now more pressure on Scotland to win the match, boss Clarke said: "That's fine. If people want to say that, that's fine.

"We don't run away from that. But we will prepare properly for the game and prepare to play the best team the Czech Republic can put out there and be ready to go."