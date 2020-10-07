Stuart Armstrong tests positive for Covid-19; Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie to self-isolate

Armstrong to isolate for 10 days, close contacts Tierney and Christie required to self-isolate for 14 days from Tuesday, October 6

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 7 October 2020 15:14, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Stuart Armstrong during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, on September 06, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Stuart Armstrong has tested positive for Covid-19

Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will miss Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on Thursday after Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus.

Armstrong is to isolate for 10 days while close contacts Tierney and Christie are required to self-isolate for 14 days from Tuesday, October 6.

A Scottish FA statement said: "The midfielder returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning.

"Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Tuesday, 6 October - and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches.

"All other members of the squad have returned negative results. However, the Lothian Health Protection Team have identified two players and two members of the backroom staff as close contacts. As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie - along with one physiotherapist and one masseur - will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday, and will also miss the forthcoming matches."

Also See:

Trending

More to follow...

International Break? Not For Super 6!

International Break? Not For Super 6!

During the brief international break, there is still £250,000 up for grabs with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Scottish Football Podcast