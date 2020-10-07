Stuart Armstrong tests positive for Covid-19; Kieran Tierney, Ryan Christie to self-isolate

Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will miss Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on Thursday after Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus.

Armstrong is to isolate for 10 days while close contacts Tierney and Christie are required to self-isolate for 14 days from Tuesday, October 6.

A Scottish FA statement said: "The midfielder returned a negative test for COVID-19 on arrival at Oriam on Monday but the supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result this morning.

"Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test - Tuesday, 6 October - and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches.

"All other members of the squad have returned negative results. However, the Lothian Health Protection Team have identified two players and two members of the backroom staff as close contacts. As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie - along with one physiotherapist and one masseur - will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday, and will also miss the forthcoming matches."

