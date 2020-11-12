Scotland's Euro 2020 fixtures, dates and potential route for 2021 tournament

We look at Scotland's Euro 2020 fixtures in 2021, as well as their potential route through the knockout stages.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the tournament back a year, but dates have now been confirmed...

Group stage

Monday June 14 - Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

Friday, June 18 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Tuesday June 22 - Group D: Scotland vs Croatia; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Euro 2020 groups Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

Round of 16

If Scotland win Group D...

Tuesday June 29 - Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)

If Scotland finish second in Group D...

Monday June 28 - Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams...

One of:

Sunday June 27 - Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Sunday June 27 - Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)

Tuesday June 29: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

If Scotland win Group D and win round of 16 game...

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

If Scotland finish second in Group D and win round of 16 game...

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

If Scotland finish as one of four best third-place teams and win round of 16 game...

One of:

Friday July 2 - Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Saturday July 3 - Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

And beyond...

Semi-finals - July 6-7 (London)

Final - July 11 (London)