Leigh Griffiths targets Scotland Euro 2020 squad place

Leigh Griffiths has set his sights on making Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad after helping Celtic win the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

The Hoops striker has struggled to secure a regular place in Neil Lennon's starting line-up in this campaign after returning to pre-season training with fitness issues.

However, the 30-year-old Scotland international showed his quality when he came off the bench in extra-time against Hearts at Hampden Park with the game tied at 2-2.

Griffiths struck from close range to give Celtic the lead and although Josh Ginnelly levelled to take the match to a penalty shootout, the former Hibernian striker stepped up first for the Parkhead side to score from the spot before the Hoops emerged as 4-3 winners.

Scotland's first qualification for a major finals since 1998 saw them drawn in Group D along with England, Croatia and the Czech Republic for a tournament delayed until next summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

2:27 David Marshall was the hero for Scotland as he saved Aleksandar Mitrović's penalty to take them through to Euro 2020

Asked about his Euro aspirations, Griffiths said: "It is something to look forward to in the summer but I won't be there if I don't play games and keep scoring goals.

"So from now until at least March, I want to get a good run of form and still be in [Scotland boss] Steve Clarke's plans. We have four strikers here all vying for the one place just now, with the formation we go with.

0:41 Neil Lennon says the weight of expectation affected his players but is proud to have sealed a quadruple treble for Celtic with victory in the Scottish Cup final over Hearts

"It is about working hard in training and trying to make an impact when you can, if you can come off the bench. Hopefully I have done that and given the manager a wee bit of a headache going forward.

"He said after the game that I need to get fitter. Well that green stuff, the pitch, I need to be on that to get match fit.

"I am not unfit. I am fit. But just not match fit and you can tell. Obviously I have not had a run of games. Hopefully I can get a wee run now and get my fitness right back up.

1:17 Murdo MacLeod believes his former club Celtic were lucky to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final

"There is a difference between being fit and match fit and you need to play games to get match fit and the more minutes I get, the fitter I will be.

"Luckily I have still been in squads, still been on the bench and have just been unfortunate that Patryk (Klimala) got the nod but I got the nod on Sunday and managed to make an impact, so hopefully it's my turn now."