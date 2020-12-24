Shelley Kerr: Scotland Women head coach steps down

Shelley Kerr has stepped down as Scotland Women head coach with immediate effect, the Scottish FA has announced.

Scotland missed out on reaching a third major tournament in succession after defeat against Finland in the UEFA Women's EURO 2021 qualifier at the start of December.

Kerr, appointed in April 2017, led Scotland to a historic first World Cup qualification in France last year but will now make way for her successor with two group matches remaining to be played, against Cyprus and Portugal, in February.

"I have lived and breathed the sport for as long as I can remember, so I know in my heart that the time is right for a new head coach to take the team forward to the next campaign," Kerr said.

"I dedicated almost four years to the role as national coach. Having spent my life in football and worked at every level of the pathway, it has been the pinnacle to date to get the opportunity to work with such a fantastic squad of players."

Kerr, a former Scotland international with 59 caps, added she would "continue to cheer as a proud, passionate Scottish supporter".

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell added: "This UEFA Euro qualifying campaign ended sooner than we anticipated and we both felt it was the right time for the national team to regroup in time for the World Cup qualifiers, and for Shelley to fulfil her career ambitions with a fresh challenge."