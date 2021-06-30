Scotland fans watching Euro 2020 linked to nearly 2,000 Covid-19 cases

Of the 1,991 cases registered by Public Health Scotland (PHS), two-thirds said they had travelled to London to watch England vs Scotland on June 18; a total of 397 of these were fans at the game at Wembley Stadium

Nearly 2,000 Covid-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to football fans watching Euro 2020 fixtures.

Of the 1,991 cases registered by Public Health Scotland (PHS), two-thirds said they had travelled to London to watch England vs Scotland on June 18.

A total of 397 of these were fans at the game at Wembley Stadium.

A PHS report said 55 cases were linked to a fanzone in Glasgow, while 38 and 37 respectively were linked to Scotland vs Croatia and Scotland vs Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

The report states that it is working to ensure "all public health actions are taken in the close contacts of these Euro 2020 cases".

Following the game in London, Scotland's Billy Gilmour had to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19.

England's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount also had to isolate after coming into close contact with Gilmour.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.