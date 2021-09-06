Nathan Patterson, Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean withdraw from Scotland squad for Austria World Cup Qualifier

Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson have all withdrawn from Scotland’s squad for Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifier in Austria.
Hibernian defender Paul McGinn, who was previously included by Scotland boss Steve Clarke for the Slovakia and Czech Republic double-header last October, has been called up as a replacement.
Fraser and McLean both started Scotland's 2-0 defeat in Denmark last week, while Patterson impressed in Saturday's 1-0 win over Moldova, playing a direct role in Lyndon Dykes' winner.
Squad update:— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 6, 2021
IN: Paul McGinn.
OUT: Ryan Fraser, Kenny McLean, Nathan Patterson. pic.twitter.com/1uoqV8h0rD
At this stage it is unclear as to why the players have withdrawn from the squad.
Scotland's game in Austria, live on Sky Sports, is a crucial one in their battle to secure second place in Group F.
The Tartan Army sit in third World Cup Qualification Group F, one point ahead of Austria, and two behind Israel who occupy second spot behind runaway leaders Denmark.
Back in March, Scotland drew 2-2 with Austria at Hampden Park - despite twice falling behind - with goals from Grant Hanley and an audacious overhead kick from John McGinn salvaging the point.