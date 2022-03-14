Scotland vs Poland friendly to take place at Hampden Park on March 24

Scotland will face Poland in a friendly at Hampden Park on Thursday March 24.

The match, kicking off at 7.45pm, replaces the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine which has been postponed until June due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Poland were also due to play their semi-final that day but will instead travel to Glasgow after FIFA threw opponents Russia out of the tournament as a sanction for the invasion.

Scotland will also face the loser of Austria or Wales in an away friendly five days later - with head coach Steve Clarke to name his squad for the double-header on Tuesday.

Shevchenko's message to Russia: You can stop this war

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andriy Shevchenko delivered a powerful message to the Russian people, urging them to play their part in the ending the war

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko said football "doesn't exist" for him amid the current invasion while speaking to Sky Sports News.

Shevchenko's family have refused to leave Ukraine and the 45-year-old has remained in London during the conflict to help lead the appeal to get humanitarian aid to his country.

"Football doesn't exist for me any more," Shevchenko said.

"I don't think about it. It's not the time for that. I'm not watching anything, any sport, anything.

"All my concentration, when I wake up, I think about how I can help my country, what I can do. I've started to call my parents, my friends, get updates on what's going on in Ukraine.

"For me, this is my field, this is my concentration now."