Scotland: Celtic players not in squad, Calvin Ramsay picked for Turkey friendly

Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay has been handed his first Scotland call-up for the friendly in Turkey but no Celtic players have been selected due to the club's tour of Australia.

While Callum McGregor was unlikely to feature due to injury, his Celtic team-mates Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor and David Turnbull - who made the last squad - will not be in the 23-man group.

It's after Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou revealed the club are not required to release players for the match and will instead prioritise their trip to Australia which takes place during the World Cup.

Image: Players like Greg Taylor (right) are not in the Scotland squad due to Celtic's tour of Australia

Head coach Steve Clarke expressed his "disappointment" at not being able to take the Celtic players.

"The base-line is that it's not an official international window," he said. "I don't know why because there's a World Cup window going on. That sounds pretty official to me.

"The clubs don't have to release their players and Celtic have chosen not to release their players for this game. I'm disappointed with that decision but we have to take it on the chin."

Ramsay, however, takes his place in the squad for the first time after making his Liverpool debut against Napoli.

The right-back will be joined by club team-mate and Scotland captain Andy Robertson who returns after missing the last camp due to injury.

Image: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay has been handed his first Scotland call-up

Clarke will also be able to call upon Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tierney who suffered injuries during those UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Grant Hanley and Lewis Ferguson are also in the squad, however, Aaron Hickey is injured and misses out.

The match takes place at the Diyarbakır Stadium on November 16 and will be live on Sky Sports.

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Robby McCrorie (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (on loan at Cremonese), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).



Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Jacob Brown (Stoke City), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United).