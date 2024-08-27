Scotland squad: Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld, Max Johnston & Robby McCrorie named in group for Nations League matches

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named four uncapped players in his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

Midfielders Ben Doak of Liverpool and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld are included, as is defender Max Johnston who has impressed at SK Sturm Graz, while Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie is added as back-up to goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Image: Robby McCrorie joined Kilmarnock from Rangers in the summer

Also returning to the group are Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, and Rangers defender John Souttar who was left out of Clarke's final group.

Image: Lyndon Dykes returns after missing the Euros due to an ankle ligament injury picked up during training

However, a number of players from Germany miss out including Gers keeper Liam Kelly, defenders Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Kieran Tierney and Liam Cooper, plus midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack.

Image: Kieran Tierney was forced off during Scotland's draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is also not in this squad after retiring from international duty earlier this month.

Away from the playing squad, Clarke has added former Norwich City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End boss Alan Irvine to his coaching staff.

Image: Alan Irvine joined West Ham in 2017 - a decade after his first job as a manager

The 66-year-old - who was also assistant to David Moyes at West Ham - replaces James Morrison who departs after 14 months in the role.

More to follow...

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Poland (h) - September 5

Portugal (a) - September 8

Croatia (a) - October 12

Portugal (h) - October 15

Croatia (h) - November 15

Poland (a) - November 18

