 Skip to content
Breaking

Scotland squad: Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld, Max Johnston & Robby McCrorie named in group for Nations League matches

Scotland will host Poland on September 5 and visit Portugal on September 8 in their opening Nations League matches next month

Tuesday 27 August 2024 11:05, UK

Credit - SNS/AP Photo
Image: Ben Doak, Ryan Gauld and Max Johnston are all in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has named four uncapped players in his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal.

Midfielders Ben Doak of Liverpool and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld are included, as is defender Max Johnston who has impressed at SK Sturm Graz, while Kilmarnock's Robby McCrorie is added as back-up to goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Robby McCrorie joined Kilmarnock from Rangers in the summer
Image: Robby McCrorie joined Kilmarnock from Rangers in the summer

Also returning to the group are Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes who missed Euro 2024 due to injury, and Rangers defender John Souttar who was left out of Clarke's final group.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 30: Lyndon Dykes during a Scotland National Team training session at Lesser Hampden, on May 30, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Lyndon Dykes returns after missing the Euros due to an ankle ligament injury picked up during training

However, a number of players from Germany miss out including Gers keeper Liam Kelly, defenders Jack Hendry, Ross McCrorie, Kieran Tierney and Liam Cooper, plus midfielders Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack.

Kieran Tierney was forced off in Cologne
Image: Kieran Tierney was forced off during Scotland's draw with Switzerland at Euro 2024

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is also not in this squad after retiring from international duty earlier this month.

Trending

Away from the playing squad, Clarke has added former Norwich City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End boss Alan Irvine to his coaching staff.

Alan Irvine
Image: Alan Irvine joined West Ham in 2017 - a decade after his first job as a manager

The 66-year-old - who was also assistant to David Moyes at West Ham - replaces James Morrison who departs after 14 months in the role.

Also See:

More to follow...

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Scotland's Nations League fixtures

  • Poland (h) - September 5
  • Portugal (a) - September 8
  • Croatia (a) - October 12
  • Portugal (h) - October 15
  • Croatia (h) - November 15
  • Poland (a) - November 18

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...

Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

No winner of the £2M, no problem. There is another chance to win £1,000,000 with Super 6 this weekend!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!