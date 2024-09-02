Nations League: Scotland assistant John Carver prepares for 'daunting' campaign

John Carver is preparing for a "daunting" Nations League campaign for Scotland as he deals with the regrets of the 2024 European Championship.

Boss Steve Clarke was criticised after the Scots took just one point from their three group-stage matches at the Euro finals earlier this summer.

Scotland next go into Nations League action and the squad began assembling in Glasgow ahead of the League A Group 1 opener against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday before a trip to play Portugal in Lisbon next Sunday, with Croatia also in the group.

Image: Scotland manager Steve Clarke and assistant John Carver

Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken, 24, has been called up for the first time as a replacement for Kilmarnock's uncapped Robby McCrorie, who pulled out with a hip injury.

After a training session with just eight players, while the others continue to arrive, assistant manager Carver said: "We can look up what we did in the last game, we can talk about 'should we play in this system? Should we play with those players?'

"But at the end of the day, if you think hard and fast about it, we were about 10 minutes away from what looked like an obvious penalty that wasn't given (against Hungary).

"We then have a great chance at one end, they go up the other end and get the winner. It's a fine line. It's a fine margin.

Image: Dundee's Jon McCracken has been called up to the Scotland squad

"But for me, from a personal point of view, the biggest regret was that we had a chance to create history and we didn't.

"So that's going to be a drive. For me, that's got to be a drive and a motivation to go again."

Addressing the criticism aimed at Clarke, Carver called for some "realism" as he assessed the next challenge.

He said: "I think we all took criticism, let's be honest. Because if it's geared at Steve, it's geared at all of us, because we're all one big squad, one party, one team, so we'll all have to take it.

"And there was a huge amount of disappointment, yes - from the fans, certainly from the players and the staff.

"But nobody was more disappointed than myself. But we have to move on. We've taken it on the chin. We've had the summer. It's a new start today, because there's a new competition starting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland head coach Steve Clarke discusses his future after a winless Euro 2024 campaign as he now targets World Cup qualification.

"Let's not forget, we're now in Group A of the Nations League, so that's going to be a huge incentive for all these players now, all the new players coming in to be ready for it and face this challenge, because it's going to be daunting.

"It's a daunting challenge and our aim is to survive in the group. That's what we have to do.

"Yeah, you want to win it. You want to come second, but our priority will be, can we stay in the group?

"Our recent games have been against top sides. Top sides in the world, not just in Europe.

"So you know, let's have a bit of realism here and it's going to be tough. The next six games are going to be exactly the same, coming against top nations.

"But would you not rather have that, because I certainly would. I would certainly want to play against Poland, Portugal, and Croatia in the next six games, because that's challenging.

"It's going to be tough. We know that, but I'm sure if you're a part of the Tartan Army or the fanbase, you want to play games like that and that's being respectful to the smaller countries."

Scotland squad in full

Image: Ryan Gauld - who has scored 36 goals and provided 39 assists in the MLS - was last called up by Scotland in 2014

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Heart of Midlothian), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Jon McCracken (Dundee).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Ben Doak (Liverpool), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Torino), Tommy Conway (Middlesborough), Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers), Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

Poland (h) - September 5

Portugal (a) - September 8

Croatia (a) - October 12

Portugal (h) - October 15

Croatia (h) - November 15

Poland (a) - November 18

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...